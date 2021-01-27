Chatting with Garry Trudeau about his 40th time designing Saranac Lake's carnival buttons

Q. Can you walk me through your thought process on coming up with this year’s poster and button design? Did the pandemic-related theme make it one of the more challenging ones?

A. I had just finished another project in which I had used character portraits in a grid, so I already had that concept on the brain. I’d also been noticing the tremendous variety of masks people have been wearing, and thought it would be fun to riff off of that. We used an array of images on the masks that evoke the Adirondacks, some of them so subtle you really have to lean in to study them. The poster is designed to engage the viewer.

I’m not sure what I would have done had this concept not presented itself so readily. You can’t turn a deadly disease into a joke. So just showing folks making the best of a grim circumstance seemed like a good solution.

Q. Why are there two buttons this year?

A. The opportunistic reason? We know from experience we can raise more money for the Carnival with two different buttons. Creatively, I wanted the button experience to reflect the crowded feel of the poster. Six little faces on your lapel are better than three!

Q. Is that a Hudson’s Bay blanket design on Joanie’s mask?