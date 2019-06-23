LAKE LUZERNE — A recharter of the Hadley-Luzerne Public Library is up for vote Tuesday as the library seeks to widen its service area and tax base.
The library is currently chartered as a municipal library, funded only by the towns of Hadley and Lake Luzerne. The new charter would expand the tax base to the same geographical area as the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District boundary.
Library Director Courtney Keir said the new charter would allow the library to become sustainable indefinitely, in addition to expanding its hours and services.
“We are a resource to the community to help people that are looking for employment or who want to continue their education,” Keir said. “Libraries are now looked at as a community hub. It’s much more than just a place to pick up a book or a movie.”
Although the area would be the same and the district’s boundary, the library funding would not be connected to the district’s funding in any way and library funds would not come out of the district’s budget, according to Keir.
The new charter would not affect other libraries in the school district’s area either, such as the Stony Creek Free Library.
Keir said if the vote passes, the library will be able to immediately expand hours and hire a youth services coordinator to develop programming for small children, young adults and their families. In addition to offering more, the name would also change to Rockwell Falls Public Library to reflect the addition of new towns to the tax base.
Another change that would result from a school district charter would be the board of trustees would become elected to three-year terms rather than appointed. Any increases to the budget would also face approval by popular vote of school district constituents, but Keir said their strategic plan does require any increases in the short or medium term.
Keir and current library trustee John Plantier said the proposition is not just to improve the library but is necessary for it to be able to survive.
They said if the proposition does not pass, the library would have to cut hours and slowly shutter all services before closing in roughly five to six years.
Plantier said he hoped the new charter could be part of a larger trend in the region.
“We want to be a part of the renewal in the Adirondacks,” Plantier said. “If there’s a renaissance, which I believe there is, it’s going to be in the small towns and will come from more engagement with citizens.”
He said the increased services the library could offer with the new charter would go a long way in getting local residents more engaged in the community and invested in its future.
Keir said they are asking for a total budget of $190,000. She said a district official helped calculate what the changes in taxes would be and found the library funding would break down to around $18 per $100,000 in home value each year.
The charter vote is not included on the political primary ballot and will be held in a different location despite being on the same day.
The vote will take place Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. at Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School.
