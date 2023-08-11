SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Village officials have been left holding the bag and scratching their heads with the charred remains of an abandoned restaurant which burned to the ground in May.

“We’re running short on our window where we can declare and imminent threat to public health and safety, which would give us the authority to take action like we planned,” Mayor Nicholas Bodkin said during the village’s Aug. 2 meeting.

Shortly after the blaze in May, the village board voted to declare a public health and safety emergency, which would allow them to remediate the site following an investigation, unless the owner of the property agrees to raze the site themselves. The cost of the cleanup could then be recouped by levying the property owner’s taxes. Typically such declarations sunset after 90 days unless the issuing public health and safety board, which in this case is the village board of trustees, votes to extend it.

“But in the meantime we’re looking at a dangerous eyesore,” Bodkin added.

During the Aug. 2 meeting, the board discussed what steps it might make to lessen the risk to public safety and its frustration the pace of the investigation into the cause of the fire.

“It’s frustrating, I get asked about it all the time,” Trustee Tony Girard said. “Every time we ask the question we hear the same thing, ‘the investigation’s not closed, nothing can happen if the investigation’s not closed.’ Well why isn’t the investigation closed? We don’t have answers to that.”

Girard also questioned spending any money from the village coffers on stabilizing the property without a clear picture of how that money would be paid back.

“One thing I don’t want to do is have our taxpayers be responsible for the things that we’re doing without knowing what we are going to get reimbursed for,” he said. “I’m not familiar with how it’s done. And I would like to know that before we go ahead and vote on something like this.”

Trustee Joe Orlow agreed with Girard that before discussions are had about covering up the debris or securing the area, investigators should be pressed into concluding their investigation so the mess could be removed properly.

“Do we want to enter into a questionable coverup that should be expeditiously taken care of,” he posited. “We should have answers, and our representatives or the mayor should pursue it more to have some closure to this.”

The ball was finally moved a bit more down the field when, during an interview with The Post-Star Thursday, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department investigator Jonathan Becker said the investigation had recently concluded. No cause was determined in that investigation.

Since the county had concluded its investigation, South Glens Falls Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Ostrander said that the property owner’s insurance company will now be allowed to conduct their investigation.

“I spoke to all parties, actually this week, county, owner and insurance,” Ostrander said. “Everybody’s cooperating quite nicely.”

Bodkin said that trustees would need to discuss what next steps would be taken at the next scheduled board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Aug. 16.

“It is my hope that the property owner is able to recover from this tragic incident and work with Building and Codes to bring the site back into compliance with Village and NYS Codes,” he said.