Charley's Saloon safe at Great Escape as planning continues for new ride

QUEENSBURY — Good news, Ghost Town lovers: The current Charley’s Saloon is not being demolished after all.

Great Escape submitted plans to the town of Queensbury that called for the “removal of a 6,190 sq. ft. building area known as ‘The Saloon’ café area.”

And indeed, the plans show that a building labeled Saloon is being demolished in the general area of the current saloon.

But that actually refers to what used to be the saloon, back when Ghost Town featured a much-loved fight between the marshal and a bank robber.

Another portion of that building was renamed Charley’s Saloon and is now a sit-down restaurant.

That will not be demolished. The tree next to the entrance area — near a door that was once the bank entrance from which the robber fled — is the boundary of the demolition.

Charley’s Saloon is safe, Resort President Rebecca Wood said in an email.

She called it a “historic” and “meaningful piece” of the park and said she wanted to reassure people of Great Escape’s “commitment to our heritage.”