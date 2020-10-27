Charles R. Wood Theater to reduce staff hours because of pandemic

GLENS FALLS — Staff at the Charles R. Wood Theater will begin working reduced hours next month because of an extended closure brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater on Monday announced via Facebook that all of its full-time employees will begin working part-time starting Nov. 1 due to a loss in revenue associated with the 225-day closure required by the state to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Over a typical 225-day period, we would have no less than 150 events, and have sold no less than 20,000 tickets,” the Facebook post reads. “Unfortunately, we have had zero and sold zero.

“While we are immensely proud to have made it 225 days, we have now reached a point where we must make difficult but responsible decisions.”

It’s unclear how many employees will be affected or how long the cuts will last. Emily Murphy, the theater’s executive director, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The theater, in its Facebook post, thanked its staff for their understanding and its board of directors for their financial management. The post also thanked the community for its “unwavering support.”