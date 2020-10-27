Charles R. Wood Theater to reduce staff hours because of pandemic

GLENS FALLS — Staff at the Charles R. Wood Theater will begin working reduced hours next month because of an extended closure brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The theater on Monday announced via Facebook that all of its full-time employees will begin working part-time starting Nov. 1 due to a loss in revenue associated with the 225-day closure required by the state to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Over a typical 225-day period, we would have no less than 150 events, and have sold no less than 20,000 tickets,” the Facebook post reads. “Unfortunately, we have had zero and sold zero.
“While we are immensely proud to have made it 225 days, we have now reached a point where we must make difficult but responsible decisions.”
It’s unclear how many employees will be affected or how long the cuts will last. Emily Murphy, the theater’s executive director, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
The theater, in its Facebook post, thanked its staff for their understanding and its board of directors for their financial management. The post also thanked the community for its “unwavering support.”
“We are grateful to our staff and board for their continued responsible financial management along with our community’s unwavering support in allowing us to continue operations this long. However, we are unfortunately approaching a dire situation and must do everything in our power to prevent it,” the post reads.
The theater industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and it’s unclear when relief will come.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to give the OK for live theaters like Wood to reopen, despite allowing movie theaters in the state to reopen last week.
Legislation has been introduced on the federal level to provide support for theaters during the shutdown, but the bill has stalled as Congress continues to remain deadlocked over another coronavirus relief bill.
The Save our Stages Act, introduced in July, would allow theaters to apply for grants up to $12 million to cover expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 31. Two more subsequent grants can be applied for at half the value of the initial grant to cover expenses through June 30, 2021.
New York Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, have cosponsored the legislation.
Meanwhile, the Wood Theater is seeking donations to help make ends meet until it can reopen.
The theater is also offering several incentives, including having your name permanently etched into one of the theater’s 300 seats or a paving brick that will be installed at the theater’s front entrance.
For more ways to give, visit woodtheater.org/intermission.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
