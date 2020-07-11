Charles Evans Hughes was a consistent voice against racial inequality

Charles Evans Hughes and wife, Antoinette, were frequent patrons of the arts, but in this instance their contribution also modeled a devotion to social justice.
The United States chief justice and his wife were among the major sponsors of an Easter Sunday concert in 1939 by Black contralto Marian Anderson at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
The concert, which about 75,000 people attended, came about after the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow Anderson to perform at their D.C. auditorium because she was Black.
Also, the district’s Board of Education limited Anderson’s access to school auditoriums in the city.
Charles Evans Hughes, a Glens Falls native, was a consistent voice against racial inequality and violence against Blacks, issues at the forefront of public awareness now in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Hughes’ record on race issues is in stark contrast to that of Woodrow Wilson, the Democrat who Hughes narrowly lost the presidential election to in 1916.
Princeton University, where Wilson was college president before entering politics, announced on June 27 it was removing Wilson’s name from its public policy school because of Wilson’s racist and segregationist views.
Hughes, a Republican, was keynote speaker at the opening session of the first National Conference on Lynching on May 5, 1919, at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
“I am confident in the future, despite those who are nothing but visionary and impractical. … But that hope will be shattered whenever the common sense yields to mob violence,” he said, according to a May 6 report in The New York Sun.
“Lynching is murder of the foulest sort. We condemn this crime, in particular, as a crime,” he said.
Hughes said the victory in World War I would not be complete until the United State rid its own soil of hatred.
“We have not destroyed the menace of force because we have licked the kaiser; the menace of force resides in every community,” he said.
Hughes, born at Glens Falls in 1862, was the son of the Rev. David Hughes, an abolitionist preacher who pastored Baptist churches in Glens Falls and Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls.
Hughes, the son, was New York governor from 1907 to fall 1910, when he resigned to accept appointment as U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.
He resigned from the court in June 1916 to accept the Republican nomination for president, narrowly losing to incumbent Democrat Woodrow Wilson.
Hughes was secretary of state in the cabinets of Republicans Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge, and wrapped up his career as chief justice.
Hughes was devoted to civil rights even before he entered politics.
In his autobiography, Hughes wrote about an occasion in the early 1900s when he invited Booker T. Washington, a Black education leader, to speak at a dinner meeting of the Baptist Social Union in New York City.
Hughes was president of the organization.
“And to my surprise, some of the good Baptists were critical of my action and especially of our escorting Mr. and Mrs. Washington to seats at the guest table,” Hughes wrote. “I thought this criticism ridiculous and ignored it.”
Hughes, in his initial gubernatorial campaign in 1906, was the first statewide candidate to campaign at Black churches in New York City.
“I stand ever against unjust discrimination against any man on account of his color, on account of his race or on account of anything,” Hughes said Nov. 4, 1906, in a speech at Bethel A.M.E. Church in New York City, according to a report a decade later in The Appeal of Saint Paul, Minn.
In a Jan. 17, 1908, speech on behalf of the Tuskegee Institute, Hughes said, “There is no color line in good work, whether of hand or brain.”
“There is no different law of attainment for the Black man than for the white,” Hughes said in a Sept. 4, 1916, speech to Black students at Fiske University, when he was running for president.
Hughes, as a Supreme Court justice, wrote several landmark civil rights decisions, including in 1935 when the Supreme Court overturned an Alabama court decision in the case of “The Scottsboro Boys,” nine Black teens who were accused of gang-raping two white girls on a Southern Railroad freight train run in 1931.
The teens were riding the rails looking for work.
The case was chronicled in several books, in the 1987 NBC television movie “Judge Horton and The Scottsboro Boys” and in the song “Scottsboro Boys,” recorded by legendary folk and blues singer Lead Belly.
The Supreme Court overturned the lower court decision because no Blacks served on the jury.
“We think that the evidence that for a generation or longer no Negro has been called for jury service … and the testimony with respect to the lack of appropriate consideration of the qualification of Negroes, established the discrimination which the Constitution forbids,” Hughes wrote.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
