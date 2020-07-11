Charles Evans Hughes was a consistent voice against racial inequality

“I am confident in the future, despite those who are nothing but visionary and impractical. … But that hope will be shattered whenever the common sense yields to mob violence,” he said, according to a May 6 report in The New York Sun.

“Lynching is murder of the foulest sort. We condemn this crime, in particular, as a crime,” he said.

Hughes said the victory in World War I would not be complete until the United State rid its own soil of hatred.

“We have not destroyed the menace of force because we have licked the kaiser; the menace of force resides in every community,” he said.

Hughes, born at Glens Falls in 1862, was the son of the Rev. David Hughes, an abolitionist preacher who pastored Baptist churches in Glens Falls and Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls.

Hughes, the son, was New York governor from 1907 to fall 1910, when he resigned to accept appointment as U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.

He resigned from the court in June 1916 to accept the Republican nomination for president, narrowly losing to incumbent Democrat Woodrow Wilson.

Hughes was secretary of state in the cabinets of Republicans Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge, and wrapped up his career as chief justice.