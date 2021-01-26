Charles Cool lost more local elections than he won

Charles Willis Cool is often heralded as the first mayor of Glens Falls.

Among his crowning moments was in April 1908, when the New York Tribune published Cool’s photograph with a report about the newly formed city.

Cool’s political legacy is a lesson in persistence for the Republican politician who lost more local elections than he won.

Cool, a real estate broker, was elected village president in 1905, but he lost in 1904 and 1906.

He was elected mayor in 1908 and 1922, but lost in 1910 and 1912.

His rumored state Assembly campaign in late August 1908 never got off the ground.

“When interviewed by a reporter last evening, Mr. Cool would neither affirm or deny the rumor, but said rumors are heard every day on all subjects,” The Morning Star reported on Sept. 1, 1908.

Cool, during his term as village president and two terms as mayor, dealt with controversial issues, such as government restructuring, burying trolley lines underground, setting automotive speed limits, appointing a city chamberlain, the somewhat secretive negation of a new franchise agreement with the Hudson Valley Railroad Corp., and inadequate street-sweeping equipment.