Charges pending after Hudson Falls chase

HUDSON FALLS — Charges are pending against the driver who crashed his car after fleeing from police on Sunday night.

Hudson Falls Police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle after it failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Main and John streets at about 8:30 p.m.

The operator of the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed on John Street and did not stop for the stop sign at Burgoyne Avenue, according to a news release.

The male driver then lost control of his vehicle and drove across Burgoyne Avenue and struck a tree. He then exited the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving a female passenger and her 6-year-old son in the vehicle.

The woman and her son were transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Edward EMS with minor injuries.

Police briefly searched the area but called it off after the driver was identified.

The driver’s name has not been released because he has not been arrested yet, but he faces several charges, police said.

