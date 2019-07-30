KINGSBURY — Prosecutors have dropped charges against the owners of a local trash company who were charged with felonies for allegedly defrauding their former business partners.
Eric J. Carpenter and Angela J. Carpenter, both of Kingsbury, were charged last July with counts of grand larceny and falsifying business records for allegedly taking money that was owed to business partners, according to State Police. They were accused of taking over $3,000.
The charges stemmed from the Carpenters' exit last year from administration of Premier Recycling & Waste, in which the Carpenters were partners with Timothy Barber and Peter Barber. The Barbers claimed the Carpenters took money to which they weren't entitled.
The Carpenters vehemently denied they broke any laws, and their lawyer, John Wright, provided the Washington County District Attorney's Office with evidence that rebutted the Barbers' claims.
Wright said civil litigation continues over the corporation's dissolution, but there was no crime committed. The Carpenters were not required to pay any restitution.
"This was a partnership dispute from the inception," Wright said. "Nothing criminal went on here."
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said evidence that was brought forth in an ongoing civil court case over the business' breakup played a large part in convincing his staff that the charges were not viable.
"John (Wright) was able to provide us with a significant amount of documents and depositions from the civil case, and we concluded we couldn't establish the elements of the crimes for which they were charged beyond a reasonable doubt," Jordan said.
The Carpenters currently operate Elite Hauling LLC of Hudson Falls. Premier Recycling & Waste remains in business as well.
