GLENS FALLS — A judge has dismissed charges against a Glens Falls man who was accused of threatening a housemate with a kitchen knife late last year.
Judge Gary Hobbs has dismissed charges against Lyndsea K. Sullivan, 33, who was arrested on felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing counts for a dispute on Warren Street in Glens Falls last December.
Hobbs had suppressed evidence in the case earlier this year, finding that Glens Falls Police did not follow proper procedures when having the complainant identify his attacker, with officers being too "suggestive" when showing him a photo array of mugshots, and that officers should not have questioned Sullivan without counsel because he was formally under arrest.
The charges were reduced to a non-criminal violation of harassment, which Hobbs dismissed July 11 at the request of prosecutors in the "interests of justice."
Sullivan was represented by Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke.
Sullivan, who has two prior felony convictions and faced a mandatory prison sentence if convicted of another felony, said the accusations were fabricated by the victim because of a dispute with his then-landlord.
