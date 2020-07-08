Chapman Museum to reopen next week with World War II exhibit

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in over three months, the Chapman Museum will open its doors to the public next week with a new exhibit marking the 75th anniversary of World War II.
The museum's summer exhibit, "Let's All Fight," will begin showing July 14 and run through Sept. 20. It's the museum's first display since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all non-essential businesses in the state back in March.
"We're excited as well as a being a little anxious with all of the COVID-19 procedures that we have to deal with," said Timothy Weidner, the museum's director.
The museum was allowed to reopen earlier this month when the Capital Region entered Phase 4 reopenings, but doors remained closed as staff worked to prep the museum for the summer exhibit.
Weidner said the exhibit was supposed to run beginning in April, but the museum was forced to change plans because of the pandemic. He's currently looking into extending the display through the fall.
Work is ongoing, but is expected to be complete in time for Tuesday's 10 a.m. opening, he said.
"We're almost ready," Weidner said. "We will be by Tuesday."
The exhibit will feature 54 propaganda posters from World War II donated to the museum a few years ago by Linc Cathers shortly before his death.
Cathers was a local resident who collected the posters when he was growing up, Weidner said.
"We thought it would be interesting to do something that related more to the homefront experience and decided to focus on just doing a display of this collection of posters," he said.
The brightly colored posters vary in size and messaging, with some simply asking people to buy war bonds, while others encourage people to grow their own gardens or carpool to conserve resources for the nation's war efforts.
The exhibit is designed to encourage viewers to compare the era to today and consider how the nation addresses challenges, Weidner said.
There will also be interactive displays and excerpts from a series of Look magazine articles entitled "Hometown, USA" that explore what Glens Falls was like during World War II.
While the museum may be reopening, things will look a bit different.
Capacity will be limited to just 15 guests per hour in order to maintain social distancing. The museum will be taking reservations in advance in order to avoid contact between visitors.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask, and the museum is encouraging social distancing between parties.
The museum's parking lot entrance will be used as an entryway for visitors and the Glen Street access point will be used only as an exit to avoid contact between visitors.
Interactive displays will be cleaned after every use and the museum will be disinfected twice a day, Weidner said.
Still, Weidner said he's looking forward to the museum reopening.
"We're eager to have sort of a more normal experience," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
