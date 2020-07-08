Chapman Museum to reopen next week with World War II exhibit

Cathers was a local resident who collected the posters when he was growing up, Weidner said.

"We thought it would be interesting to do something that related more to the homefront experience and decided to focus on just doing a display of this collection of posters," he said.

The brightly colored posters vary in size and messaging, with some simply asking people to buy war bonds, while others encourage people to grow their own gardens or carpool to conserve resources for the nation's war efforts.

The exhibit is designed to encourage viewers to compare the era to today and consider how the nation addresses challenges, Weidner said.

There will also be interactive displays and excerpts from a series of Look magazine articles entitled "Hometown, USA" that explore what Glens Falls was like during World War II.

While the museum may be reopening, things will look a bit different.

Capacity will be limited to just 15 guests per hour in order to maintain social distancing. The museum will be taking reservations in advance in order to avoid contact between visitors.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, and the museum is encouraging social distancing between parties.