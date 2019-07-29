{{featured_button_text}}
Rialto Theater and Hotel fire

Firefighters battle the 1925 fire at the Rialto Theater and Hotel fire in Glens Falls. Retired Glens Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Ellingsworth will give a talk Wednesday at the Chapman Historical Museum about the city's major fires. 

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — Retired Glens Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Ellingsworth will give a talk Wednesday at the Chapman Historical Museum on the impact of major files on the city’s landscape over the past 155 years.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the museum at 348 Glen St.

Ellingsworth will start with the Great Fire of 1864 and also show photos and discuss the fires of 1884 and 1902, as well as the 1925 fire at the Rialto Theater and Hotel and the Hotel Towers fire of 1950.

Other fires include St. Alphonsus Church, Glen Rose Lodge and nine other events, the most recent in 2016, according to a news release.

The program is presented in conjunction with the museum’s Building Stories exhibit. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 518-793-2826.

