GLENS FALLS — Retired Glens Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Ellingsworth will give a talk Wednesday at the Chapman Historical Museum on the impact of major files on the city’s landscape over the past 155 years.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the museum at 348 Glen St.
Ellingsworth will start with the Great Fire of 1864 and also show photos and discuss the fires of 1884 and 1902, as well as the 1925 fire at the Rialto Theater and Hotel and the Hotel Towers fire of 1950.
Other fires include St. Alphonsus Church, Glen Rose Lodge and nine other events, the most recent in 2016, according to a news release.
The program is presented in conjunction with the museum’s Building Stories exhibit. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 518-793-2826.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.