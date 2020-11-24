Chapman Museum to exhibit Glens Falls-made “Cannon” model carriage for first time

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum will open a new exhibit next week featuring items donated to the museum in recent years.

A highlight of the exhibit, opening Dec. 1, is a “Cannon” model Joubert & White buckboard carriage, circa 1900, given to the museum by David and Linda Patrick in 2017.

Fully restored by the donors, the Glens Falls-made vehicle has been in storage but now will be on display for the public to enjoy, the museum said in a news release.

Exhibited with it are a wide variety of items added to the museum’s collection in the last decade.

Included are a rare circa 1874 handpainted Glens Falls Insurance Co. sign, an early 20th century pressed cardboard advertisement for blacksmith A.J. Rivers, a tile manufactured by the Glens Falls Brick and Terra Cotta Co. and a ceramic jug inscribed with the name G. B. McIntosh Groceries.

Also included are drawings, menus from local restaurants and an oversized aerial photo of Glens Falls taken in the 1930s.

Because of COVID-19, no opening event is planned. The Chapman Museum will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. with limited occupancy.

For admission, one should call 518-793-2826 to schedule a time. For updated information, check www.chapmanmuseum.org.

