Chapman Museum has new exhibit about family and tradition

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum of Glens Falls has announced its new exhibit, “Family, Tradition and Personal Identity," which will be on display until Sept. 4.

This exhibit explores family and traditions and how they can shape personal identity. The museum will use objects from the collection to examine the foundation of personal identity that is formed from celebrations, portraits, photos, recipes, and music that have been passed down generationally.

Also, a new exhibit will be presented in the Stoddard Gallery. The photos on view will focus on the logging industry, which was foundational in making the greater Glens Falls region what it is today.

The Chapman Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon 12 to 4 p.m.

