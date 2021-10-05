Chapman Museum goes to the movies with new exhibit

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum will open a new exhibit next week, offering a historical perspective on how the evolution of movies affected local communities.
The exhibit, “Now Showing: Nickelodeons to Drive-ins,” opens Oct. 14 and runs through March.
Historic photos and advertisements will chronicle local movie houses from the Bijou to the Paramount.
Personal accounts of past theater employees, as well as memories from those in the audience, will bring an additional dimension to understanding theater life, according to a news release.
Visitors will be able to view clips from a 1921 movie produced by a woman with ties to Glens Falls, hear the original “Park Theatre March” and get their fill of classic intermission ads on video.
From the early years of storefront nickelodeons to lavish “movie palaces” and outdoor drive-ins, the exhibit discusses how hometown trends reflected national issues. It examines the architecture, the technology and the story of how popcorn saved theaters, and shares how cars and televisions influenced the direction of the industry.
There will be a number of related programs.
On Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, there will be a gallery talk by exhibition curator Jillian Mulder, who will provide a virtual walk-through of the exhibit and share additional insights and discoveries from her research.
On Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, a talk, “Adapting an Icon for the Big Screen,” will be given by guest speaker Jessica Folk, screenwriter and assistant professor of English at Western Kentucky University.
She will discuss the origins of screenplays, including the story of Rosie the Riveter, as they went from idea to feature-length screenplay.
Free movie nights at the Chapman Museum will include:
- Oct. 20, 7 p.m. — “Little Shop of Horrors” (1960)
- Nov. 17 7 p.m. — “Gulliver’s Travels” (1939)
- Dec. 15, 7 p.m. — “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)
The Chapman Museum, at 348 Glen St., is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: Suggested donation. For information, call 518-793-2826.