Chapman Museum appoints new executive director

GLENS FALLS — The former assistant curator of The Hyde Collection has been named the new executive director for the Chapman Museum.

Nicole Herwig started her fourth day on the job on Friday. For the past five years she led and implemented all tasks relating to exhibitions for The Hyde's galleries while also contributing to other departments when needed. 

She currently lives in Saratoga Springs with her husband, three children and three dogs. 

"I am honored by the trust and confidence of the Chapman Museum board of directors to be given the opportunity to serve the museum," Herwig said in a news release. "I look forward to leading and contributing to the Chapman team and moving the museum forward as an integral partner in the Glens Falls and Queensbury communities."

Timothy Weidner announced in December he would be retiring from the executive director position that he held for 23 years. 

At the time, he said he was ready for a change. 

In his farewell newsletter, Weidner said he enjoyed his time at the Chapman. He did detail one regret, though.

He said he visited photographer Fred Chase shortly after he started in 1998. Chase showed him prints that he had made from a collection of glass plate negatives.

The prints were made by photographer W.W. Kennedy. Weidner discovered that the Chapman had five of his original prints, which he included with his farewell message.

He said he had hopes of finding more of Kennedy's prints to create an exhibit of his work, but was unable to do so. 

"The best I can do is to share these five here. ... Having done that, I feel better, so I will say 'goodbye' and ride off into the sunset," he wrote. "Well, snowstorm!"

Gloria Ragonetti, chairwoman of the board of directors of the Chapman Museum, said that on behalf of the entire board she was excited to be working with Herwig.

She stated that the committee tasked with finding a new executive director considered nearly two dozen candidates. Herwig's selection was made after a nationwide search that took two months to complete.

"Her background, expertise and experience will move the Chapman forward as it continues to follow our mission to become an integral part of the greater Glens Falls-Queensbury area," Ragonetti said in the news release.

Prior to joining The Hyde, Herwig supported museum exhibition and collections activities at the New York State Museum and the University Art Museum at the University at Albany. She also served as a program director for a regional YMCA.

Herwig graduated from the University at Albany with a master's degree in public history. She also has multiple undergraduate degrees in art, art history and advertising design. 

She is also interested in documentary filmmaking and American material culture.

