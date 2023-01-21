Chapman Museum announces February programs

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum has announced its programs for February.

The latest in the Conversations with the Past series will be held on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Maureen Folk will give a talk titled “Next Stop, Freedom: The Underground Railroad in the Adirondacks.” The free program will explore the role the greater Glens Falls region played in the effort to bring slaves safely to Canada. Reservations are required. Call 518-793-2826 to reserve a spot.

On Feb. 21, there will be a Black History Month Storytime event. There will be a reading of the book "Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race" by Margot Lee Shetterly.

The book is good for children ages 5 to 9. The program is free and does not require registration.

On Feb. 22, there will be a screening of the film “Searching for Timbuctoo” followed by a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Paul Miller. The film tells the little-known story of a Black settlement, established in the wilds of upstate New York, that brought together a group of ardent abolitionists willing to risk their fortunes, their families and their futures to destroy slavery.

The film also follows archaeologist Hadley Kruczek-Aaron and her team on a month-long expedition to unearth the long-lost settlement buried deep in the Adirondack Mountains.

This program is free but requires a reservation. Call 518-793-2826 by Feb 21 to reserve a spot.