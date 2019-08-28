{{featured_button_text}}
Chapman Historical Museum

The Chapman Historical Museum has announced its fall schedule.

 Ashleigh Abreu, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Historical Museum has announced its fall programs.

The slate kicks off with the fall launch, which will be held on Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m. A social hour will precede the lunch. The program is titled “Building our Community: Local Immigration” and features June Waters, director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum; Lauren Gomas Atwood, a local immigrant from Bangladesh via Kuwait; and retired Supreme Court Justice David B. Krogmann speaking on the naturalization ceremony.

The cost is $45. Checks can be made payable to the Chapman Museum. For more information and for credit card reservations, call 518-793-2826.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 18, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Builders of the Past. Speaker Bob Bayle will present stories of well-known and lesser-known builders who constructed homes, commercial buildings and other structures in Glens Falls, according to a news release.
  • Sept. 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Glens Falls Walking Tour with Bob Joy. The architect will repeat his tour of downtown Glens Falls, highlighting around City Park and Glen Street, featuring such landmarks as the Terra Cotta Building, the former YMCA and the Civil War monument. The tour will start in front of City Hall. The cost is $15 per person. Capacity is limited. For reservations, call the museum at 518-793-2826 or stop in person.
  • Sept. 28: The 2019 Cemetery Tour will be presented as part of a collaboration between the museum and the Glens Falls Community Theater. It will take place in Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street. There will be actors portraying real-life figures including Dr. Gordon Cadwell Peck, a dentist and magician; Sarah and Louis H. Aldrich, lawyer and inventor of a bicycle-powered paddleboat; Mary Culver, wife of Glens Falls Police Chief George Culver; and Jonas Ordway, lumberman and benefactor, according to a news release. Walking tours are scheduled at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Two golf cart tours are offered at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for people with mobility challenges. The cost is $15 per person, $8 for students and a $2 discount for museum members. For reservations, call 518-793-2826 or stop by the museum.
  • Oct. 23, 7 p.m.: Retired Glens Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Ellingsworth will speak about the impact of major fires on the city’s landscape over the past 155 years, starting with the Great Fire of 1864. The event is free.

