Chapman exhibit highlights generations that built the region

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum’s new exhibit, “Groundwork: Labor in a Burgeoning Community,” opens Saturday at 348 Glen St. and casts a light on the generations that built the region.

The exhibition, which will be unveiled in the museum’s newly renovated Carriage House Gallery, runs through Jan. 15.

“Early settlers were eager to capitalize on the power generated by the mighty Hudson River and the region’s substantial assets,” said Nicole Herwig, director of The Chapman. “This area became one of the wealthiest in the state, but what went unseen were the lives of the hard-working people whose labor generated those riches.”

Early Glens Falls icon Abraham Wing settled a homestead on the Hudson River in 1762, the first in a long history of entrepreneurs to break ground in area industry. Wing built the first of many sawmills to emerge from Glens Falls and north into the Adirondacks.

Forty-foot falls on the Hudson River allowed laborers to move logs downstream from the Adirondacks to Glens Falls. The region’s fertile farmland, mineral deposits and waterways rounded out opportunities for settlers.

“People were drawn to the area with the promise of a good life in exchange for hard work,” Herwig said.

“Groundwork: Labor in a Burgeoning Community” highlights the early years of the area’s industries and subsequent labor boom that fueled the region known today. The exhibition examines how an underrepresented and often overlooked workforce drove industrial prosperity and community growth.

This exhibition was funded in part by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; Waldo T. Ross & Ruth S. Ross Charitable Trust Foundation; Touba Family Foundation; the city of Glens Falls; and the town of Queensbury.

For more information about The Chapman Museum, and a full calendar of upcoming events and exhibitions, visit www.ChapmanMuseum.org.