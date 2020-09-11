Chaplain offers call for national unity at ceremony to remember 9/11 attack

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Fire Department's chaplain, Patti Girard, called for Americans to come together for a common purpose as the city paused on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“If we choose to work together on this Sept. 11, 2020, that we drop our prejudices, stop the violence, offer our hands and hearts to improving our country, things will change in an amazing way,” she said during a brief ceremony on Friday in front of the Ridge Street fire station.
“But we must be unified — from Washington leaders to local representatives from cities and towns across these United States. The only way we will be true Americans is to choose to work, to pray and play together as a nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all peoples — regardless of color or creed,” she said.
About 100 people gathered for a scaled-down event in front of the Ridge Street fire station. The attendees wore masks because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Girard said the violence on that day was a “horrible, inhumane act” whose main purpose was to kill as many human beings as possible.
But people also saw on their television screens the actions of hundreds of brave people.
“As a nation, we have worked hard to replace and recover from the terrible loss, damage and heartache experienced on that day,” she said.
Girard said she hoped for a return to a nation of generosity, where children could play unafraid of being harmed by strangers, where God is prominent in the opening of churches long left vacant, where drug and alcohol abuse and prejudice is a thing of the past and where foul language and hatefulness is eradicated.
“Are we willing and ready to bring peace, love and friendship to all Americans?” she asked. “The choices lay before us. It is our time to act. May God give us the courage and the willingness to be true Americans in every sense of the word. Amen.”
The ceremony concluded with firefighter Joelle Stonitsch ringing a bell atop a firetruck to symbolize the fallen on that day. Mark Kelsey of Greenwich played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
The pandemic altered other plans to remember 9/11. Warrensburg decided not to hold its traditional evening ceremony at the bandstand this year, according to Supervisor Kevin Geraghty.
The event is organized by local fire departments and has included speeches from local elected officials.
“We just can’t do it. We get too many people. We can’t control the social distancing,” he said.
