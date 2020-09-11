Chaplain offers call for national unity at ceremony to remember 9/11 attack

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Fire Department's chaplain, Patti Girard, called for Americans to come together for a common purpose as the city paused on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“If we choose to work together on this Sept. 11, 2020, that we drop our prejudices, stop the violence, offer our hands and hearts to improving our country, things will change in an amazing way,” she said during a brief ceremony on Friday in front of the Ridge Street fire station.

“But we must be unified — from Washington leaders to local representatives from cities and towns across these United States. The only way we will be true Americans is to choose to work, to pray and play together as a nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all peoples — regardless of color or creed,” she said.

About 100 people gathered for a scaled-down event in front of the Ridge Street fire station. The attendees wore masks because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Girard said the violence on that day was a “horrible, inhumane act” whose main purpose was to kill as many human beings as possible.

But people also saw on their television screens the actions of hundreds of brave people.