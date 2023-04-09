SOUTH GLENS FALLS — In an attempt to attract a “less mature” crowd, the South Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce is proposing a change-up in the village’s summer concert series.

“They’re looking into possibly having their summer concert series on Saturdays,” said South Glens Falls Mayor Nicholas Bodkin during Wednesday’s Village Board meeting. “They’re also looking to be able to do food trucks.”

Bodkin asked the trustees for their input on the proposal.

“I would support that, and mayor, the logic behind that from some of the new chamber board members is to attract a less mature crowd and more diversified crowd,” explained Trustee Joe Orlow, who said he has been working closely with the chamber board as its president/vice president. “I’m not totally in favor of it, but we’ve got to keep an open mind and see what the new times are gonna present.”

Throughout the meeting, Orlow stressed that these are very preliminary plans, and the concert committee was reaching out for village input to better gauge what would work for the 10-week event.

“These things are still in the talking process. We’ve had a committee put together that wants to run with this collected group of ideas,” he said.

“I’m just wondering if we should make an official resolution to co-sponsor the event so that it falls underneath the purview of the village liability insurance,” Bodkin said.

Trustee Harry Gutheil asked about parking for the event, which would take place at the South Glens Falls Historical Park pavilion, specifically regarding nearby Sorrentino’s Delicatessen & Market.

“They shut their business almost down because people fill their parking lot and their customers had no place to park,” Gutheil said.

A resident who was in the audience said she was concerned about the village taking premature action regarding the event, especially as it pertains to food trucks.

She said the village should consider having the food trucks pay a nominal fee to the village to cover the expense for the liability.

“Glens Falls just did the same thing at The Shirt Factory because the insurance is exorbitant,” she said.

Currently the village code sets a $500-per day fee to food truck operators.

After the conversation, Bodkin said he would bring the proposals to the village’s legal counsel and insurance providers to obtain better information regarding the municipality’s responsibilities and report his findings back to the board.

Orlow was skeptical of the changes but expressed his willingness to support new ideas and allow the concert committee to see their vision through.

“One of the things I’ve learned is that when you delegate, you don’t micromanage,” Orlow said. “This committee has the capabilities, and they have to find out if they can do it or not.”