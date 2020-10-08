Changes coming to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Boats will soon be stored in a portion of the old Price Chopper building on the corner of Cooper Street and Dix Avenue after the Planning Board on Tuesday approved a plan to repurpose the vacant building after three years of disuse.
Boats will be temporarily stored in one half of the near 20,000-square-foot space at 76 Cooper St. while the building is renovated into two separate retail fronts.
Boats will be stored in the building this winter until a suitable renter is found, said Jerel Golub, the president of Clark Trading Corp., the Schenectady-based development company that has owned the building since the 1980s.
Golub said he is in talks with a renter for the building’s other half, but declined to name the business.
“It would be a retailer that would offer a wide variety of products,” he told the Planning Board.
As part of the approval, Golub agreed that plowed snow will no longer be stored on the property’s north side, which has obstructed the view of those looking to turn onto Dix Avenue from Cooper Street in the past.
The project still has to undergo an architectural review, but initial plans call for updating the building’s façade and adding green space around the property.
Work to renovate the property will take around six months, but boats will be stored in the building within the next three weeks, Golub said.
Renovations to the old Price Chopper are just one of the several projects the Planning Board approved in a lengthy meeting on Tuesday.
The board also approved plans to create six new apartments on Pine Street and relocate a gas canopy at a Broad Street service station, which will eventually be home to a car wash. Plans were approved to create a more accessible entrance to Stichman Towers.
Pine Street Apartments
A mixed-use building at 11 Pine St. will soon be home to six apartments. The building is home to a podiatrist’s office on the first floor and an apartment unit on the second.
But the podiatrist that, Gary Poster, has retired and the building has been taken over by Goetz Real Estate Holdings, owners of 9 Pine St., which houses Ray Supply.
The development company will turn the podiatrist’s office into four one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments.
Six parking spots will be available at 11 Pine St. and six more at the adjacent property.
The cost to renovate the property is expected to run around $125,000, according to plans.
“I think this is a good reuse of the property,” said Ethan Peter Hall, a member of the Planning Board.
Gas station canopy
A gas station canopy at 146-150 Ridge St. will be moved to the east side of a convenience store located on the property. The property is home to a Citgo gas station.
MT Associates, the Vermont-based real estate company that owns the property, has plans to install a car wash at the site once the canopy is moved. Plans for the car wash have yet to be submitted.
The canopy’s relocation will make room for 16 parking spots and three pump islands.
Lighting for the canopy will be recessed so as not to bother residential neighbors, and fencing will be installed to obstruct the view of headlights at night.
It will take around four weeks to relocate the canopy, according to site plans.
The gas station’s hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Plans to develop a 64-unit apartment complex where the old Glens Falls Insurance Co. once stood at the corner of Bay and Glen streets were dealt a blow by the city's Planning Board on Tuesday.
Stichman Towers
Stichman Towers, the senior apartment complex owned by Glens Falls Housing Authority, will soon be easier to enter.
The Planning Board approved plans to reduce the steep entryway into the 23 Jay St. building and put in a heated sidewalk that will comply with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The current slope exceeds the minimum requirements for ADA,” said Clark Wilkinson, a project manager for Environmental Review Projects, the Clifton Park design firm hired by the city.
Wilkinson said the heated sidewalk will ensure the entryway remains clear during the winter, which has been a problem in years past.
A 15-foot by 20-foot patio will be installed, and additional green space added along the entrance.
The building’s front parking lot will be upgraded.
Now, only five vehicles can parallel park in front of the building. New designs will allow for up to 10 vehicles to park perpendicularly.
The project will cost $100,000, according to plans.
