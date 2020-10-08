Changes coming to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Boats will soon be stored in a portion of the old Price Chopper building on the corner of Cooper Street and Dix Avenue after the Planning Board on Tuesday approved a plan to repurpose the vacant building after three years of disuse.

Boats will be temporarily stored in one half of the near 20,000-square-foot space at 76 Cooper St. while the building is renovated into two separate retail fronts.

Boats will be stored in the building this winter until a suitable renter is found, said Jerel Golub, the president of Clark Trading Corp., the Schenectady-based development company that has owned the building since the 1980s.

Golub said he is in talks with a renter for the building’s other half, but declined to name the business.

“It would be a retailer that would offer a wide variety of products,” he told the Planning Board.

As part of the approval, Golub agreed that plowed snow will no longer be stored on the property’s north side, which has obstructed the view of those looking to turn onto Dix Avenue from Cooper Street in the past.

The project still has to undergo an architectural review, but initial plans call for updating the building’s façade and adding green space around the property.