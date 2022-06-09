Changes coming to Glens Falls Building and Codes Department

GLENS FALLS — The city's Building and Codes Department is going through an overhaul of operational changes, including the loss of its code enforcement officer, Kris Vanderzee, who resigned on Friday.

"I wish Kris all the best in the future. He was a good servant of ours for a few years," Mayor Bill Collins said.

Last year, under Mayor Dan Hall’s administration, LaBella Associates, a construction engineering firm, completed a study to help the city create a new database and system to aid in the process of inspecting buildings in the city.

Collins said that in the last year or so, the city decided to have LaBella look into the department as a whole. He said that the firm was tasked with looking into the efficiency of the department.

The results from that report came out in February, according to Collins. As a result, the city will be updating internal processes in the department and installing new software to provide a “seamless internal workflow,” according to a news release.

The new software will make reporting code concerns easier for residents, ease the issuing of building permits and inspections, and make the response for potential violations quicker.

Another result from the study is that the city is adding a Zoning Board and Planning Board administrator position. Collins said that the job will be posted soon.

He said that the city’s head of human resources is on vacation this week, and the city is waiting on civil service approval of the job description.

He said that the position will be part time and could be filled contractually or with a hire at City Hall.

“Sometimes, if there’s not a lot of new planning or zoning projects going on, there could be very little work, and then there are other times where you’ll have a couple of major projects with quite a bit of work,” Collins said.

Currently, the Building and Codes Department has a full-time building inspector filled by Will Celeste, but city officials are looking to fill the code enforcement officer position left vacant by Vanderzee.

Collins said a clerk position for the department will also be posted soon. He said the role of the clerk will be to help people applying for building inspections, and to interact with members of the public to help them fill out the proper applications.

"LaBella is helping fill these spots for us on a temporary basis until we can hire people," he said. "Then (LaBella) will help us train them and implement that technology so it is the most optimal, effective department possible."

The Building and Codes Department will operate from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday while these changes and processes are being implemented. Appointments to meet with department officials or receive technical assistance are required until further notice.

Appointments are available during the temporary office hours, and can be scheduled by contacting the department at building-codes@cityofglensfalls.com.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

