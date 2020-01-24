Changes at Wood Theater offer new experiences for patrons

Perhaps even more exciting is what the loop system brings to the theater. For people with hearing loss, it opens up an opportunity to enjoy films, dance recitals and original plays.

With its sophisticated technology, the loop links wirelessly with an individual’s hearing device, whether a hearing aid or a cochlear implant, and brings clear, crisp sound while muting ambient noise like people flipping through programs or clapping.

And it was ATF board member Pam Fisher, who first came up with the idea for the system and then she raised the $17,000 needed to have it installed. Fisher has hearing loss, and even though she loves the arts and theater she often could not hear the performances.

“Even though I am on the ATF board, I never went to the film festival and now I will really be able to enjoy the movies,” she said. “It is life changing.”

When Fisher first had the idea to bring the loop to the Wood Theater, she went to Proctors in Schenectady because that theater had recently installed a loop.

“When I experienced it at Proctors, it was one of the best days of my life,” she said.