Changes at Wood Theater offer new experiences for patrons

GLENS FALLS — With nearly $50,000 in grant and individual funding, the Charles R. Wood Theater is getting an upscale face-lift and some high-tech advances before the 2020 season gets under way.
The initiative — a front lobby makeover, and a high-tech telecoil loop system for people with hearing loss — is a joint project of the Wood Theater and the Adirondack Theatre Festival.
Designed to enhance the theater-going experience for patrons, the loop system was just installed on Thursday and the lobby re-do is scheduled for completion before ATF’s summer season opening in June.
“The lobby is the calling card for any theater. It’s the first thing you see when you come to a show and the last thing you see when you leave. It sets the tone for what to expect when you attend a production,” said Chad Rabinovitz, ATF producing artistic director, on Friday. “I’m always taken aback by the level of work that I see at Wood Theater shows. Now we’ll have a lobby that reflects the quality of what’s on stage.”
The new lobby space, funded by a Charles R. Wood Foundation grant and designed by local scenic designer Andy Nice, is a bit Broadway in its elegant lines and modern fixtures and furnishings.
“My favorite part of the Wood Theater is that it feels like a Broadway theater and now to bring that to the outer lobby,” said Emily Murphy, executive director of the Wood Theater. “The design is very dramatic and regal and the design is just what we were shooting for. I really love it.”
Perhaps even more exciting is what the loop system brings to the theater. For people with hearing loss, it opens up an opportunity to enjoy films, dance recitals and original plays.
With its sophisticated technology, the loop links wirelessly with an individual’s hearing device, whether a hearing aid or a cochlear implant, and brings clear, crisp sound while muting ambient noise like people flipping through programs or clapping.
And it was ATF board member Pam Fisher, who first came up with the idea for the system and then she raised the $17,000 needed to have it installed. Fisher has hearing loss, and even though she loves the arts and theater she often could not hear the performances.
“Even though I am on the ATF board, I never went to the film festival and now I will really be able to enjoy the movies,” she said. “It is life changing.”
When Fisher first had the idea to bring the loop to the Wood Theater, she went to Proctors in Schenectady because that theater had recently installed a loop.
“When I experienced it at Proctors, it was one of the best days of my life,” she said.
As part of an MBA assignment at the University of Albany, Fisher and three other team members took on the initial fundraising for the loop, raising about $5,000. But she still had a long way to go. So she set aside every Monday to meet with people all summer to raise the balance.
“It came from individuals and families,” she said.
The way it works for someone with a hearing device is when they come into the theater, they can switch the hearing device to the telecoil setting. Fisher said some people may not know how to do this, but their audiologist can help or turn it on. The coil will recognize their device and transmit the sound to their ear.
But even people with hearing loss who do not have a hearing device can use the loop. The Wood Theater box office has 10 small loop boxes that patrons can use and plug their own personal headphones into.
“I’m ecstatic to have had the opportunity to work with Pam on the loop project to help bring greater accessibility to the Wood,” said Rabinovitz. “All of us who put on shows pretty much just have one goal: To entertain as many people as possible. It’s incredible that now we’ll not only improve the theatergoing experience for many patrons, but also open our doors to new audiences we couldn’t reach before.”
