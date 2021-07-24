Changed by Charlotte: Lake George fatal boat crash’s effects are felt five years later

“It showed the Knarrs' boat going very slowly along the shore and, all of a sudden, you see this boat step up and just run right over it. And then it just shows the boat speed off,” York said.

Investigators tracked down the owner of the boat using the registration and then combed through social media to identify the occupants of the boat.

York said the video alone would have showed the time of the accident, but the off-duty officer’s information was crucial in arresting West — which happened on July 29.

“We would have never solved that case. We’d still be looking for that boat today,” York said.

Investigators interviewed West's passengers, who initially tried to cover for West.

“I think their story was, ‘We didn’t know anybody was hurt.’ We think we proved that in court that was total BS,” York said. “Campers in the campsite 400 yards away could hear the screaming. There was no way they wouldn’t have known they hit somebody.”

“They all knew what the truth was. The truth was: They were out there drinking. They were having a good night. They hit a boat. They killed a little girl. And they ran away scared,” York added.