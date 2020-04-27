Change Healthcare medical billing firm lays off workers in Queensbury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Change Healthcare, a medical billing firm in Northway Plaza, dismissed a number of workers on Friday because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A representative from the company did not give an exact number of how many workers were terminated, but four of the laid-off workers put the estimate between 20 and 25.

The workers said they were all told to go on a mandatory conference call with several supervisors and managers. They all said that the company representatives told them they were being laid off due to the company’s needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the former workers, most of those let go worked on one team, but the dismissals stretched across other teams and a wide range of job experience.

In a statement, Kerry Kelly, the vice president of external communications for Change Healthcare, said, “As Change Healthcare navigates the coronavirus pandemic, we continually evaluate our business to ensure that we’re investing our time, energy and resources in the right places to operate efficiently and responding to the constantly changing landscape. Some of those actions include workforce planning; to that end, we made the difficult decision that will impact a small number of our team members to eliminate some positions.