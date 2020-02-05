Chancellor warns of drop in 'tens of thousands of students' from SUNY system

"That's crazy," she said. "We have to capture that here."

Separately from the hearing, E.J. McMahon, research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, said projections have called for a national decline in number of college-age people born after 2000.

"Outmigration is a factor here in New York, but not the main factor," he noted.

McMahon pointed out New York has the largest private higher education sector in the nation.

"The challenge (for the state) is to keep those kids here once they graduate," he said.

Fred Kowal, president of the United University Professions the faculty union at SUNY schools, said that for more than a decade, SUNY campuses have been "financially staggered" by the state's "ongoing disinvestment" in the system.

Kowal took direct aim at a proposal from the SUNY administration for a capital construction matching program that would provide the campuses with $2 in state funding for every $1 they raise.

"This proposal will divide SUNY campuses into two groups — those that can afford to access the matching funds and those that can't," said Kowal. Public higher education, he argued, should not have to rely on philanthropy.