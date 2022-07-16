Chairman on deck to once again step in as Warren County administrator

QUEENSBURY — Kevin Geraghty has experience handling the responsibilities of the Warren County administrator while simultaneously playing the role of Warrensburg town supervisor.

With Ryan Moore, who currently holds the position, announcing on June 30 that he will resign effective Aug. 2, the current chairman of the Board of Supervisors would assume the role until the the county hires a replacement.

The board would be tasked with appointing an interim administrator if Geraghty was unable to perform the duties required, pursuant to Local Law 2-2017.

“In no event may a person serve as acting county administrator for a period greater than 60 days in any calendar year unless authorized by the Board of Supervisors,” Moore said as he read Section 8 of the law at Friday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.

In his resignation letter, Moore said that Geraghty had been an “ever-present partner” to him during his tenure as county administrator.

Geraghty held the position for over a year after Paul Dusek, longtime county administrator, retired in March 2016. Geraghty was the chairman of the board at the time of Dusek’s retirement.

Geraghty did not comment on whether he would be able to take on the extra duties during Friday’s meeting.

Moore announced at the end of his report to the board on Friday that the county administrator position had been posted online as of Thursday. He said that the position would be highlighted on the county’s social media pages as well.

Moore said during the board’s meeting on Friday that he wasn’t sure if there would be a second monthly meeting where he would have the opportunity to express his thanks and gratitude to his colleagues.

“You may not believe it, but I do enjoy these meetings,” he said. “This is where the business of the people gets done. The conversations are sometimes difficult but you all share your opinions and I think that process gets us to a good solution.”

Moore was hired by the county in March 2018.

During his tenure, the county’s unassigned general fund balance increased each year. He said in his resignation letter that he was thankful for the opportunity of serving the county alongside the Board of Supervisors.

“It’s been a real privilege doing this work every month, sometimes twice a month, with all of you,” Moore said to the board. “I respect all of you, and thank you for that camaraderie.”

The Board of Supervisors has a second monthly meeting scheduled for July 29 starting at noon. All meetings take place at the Warren County Municipal Center, and are livestreamed on the county’s YouTube page.

In other news:

The board voted to re-appoint William VanNess and Beth McLaughlin as Warren County Republican and Democratic election commissioners, respectively.

Supervisors passed resolutions to allocate $523,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to workforce development resources. The funds will be used for transportation assistance, technology upgrades and funding for trades training.

Warren County’s $2.1 million share of the SUNY Adirondack budget for 2022-23 was passed by supervisors. The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted to pass its $1.6 million share on Friday. The total budget for SUNY Adirondack in 2022-23 is $33 million.