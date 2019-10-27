{{featured_button_text}}
A ceremony will held Monday at 9 a.m. in front of the old OTB property on South Street to celebrate the start of demolition of the building for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

GLENS FALLS — A brief ceremony will be held Monday to commemorate the beginning of demotion work on South Street as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Mayor Dan Hall will make some remarks in front of the former OTB building at 51-57 South St. at 9 a.m. That building is set to be demolished by Cristo Demolition beginning this week. After this building is removed, the former Juicin’ Jar at 49 South St. and the old Daily Double at 59-63 South St. also will be taken down.

In its place, the city is planning to build The Market – a 10,000 square-foot, one-story glass-and-brick building with high ceilings and flexible space for a year round farmers’ market and community events.

The cost of the whole project is about $3 million, funded through a portion of the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

