CEO of Saratoga Biochar says 'we will build the facility in Moreau'

MOREAU — Ray Apy, CEO of Saratoga Biochar Solutions, says the Article 78 petition filed by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls against the Moreau Planning Board and his company is just a delay and the carbon-fertilizer factory proposed will be built.

"We will build the facility in Moreau. It's going to be built," Apy told The Post-Star on Wednesday.

Apy was referring to the lawsuit filed by the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, or CAAN, in state Supreme Court of Saratoga County asking a judge to review the State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR, conducted by the Moreau Planning Board.

On March 7, the Planning Board issued a conditional negative declaration that indicated the proposed carbon-fertilizer factory would not negatively impact the environment. The petition filed on Sept. 26 states that the negative declaration "failed to identify the pertinent areas of environmental concern, take a hard look at them and advance a reasoned elaboration of the grounds for its determination."

Apy and Biochar's President Bryca Meeker, a resident of Kansas City, continue to defend their plans and claim their product and process is "environmentally friendly."

"Municipalities are not the best place to try new technology. These people wanted to keep a dirt track to ride their bikes on. They didn't want an industrial park in their backyards," Meeker said.

Apy further explained that New York was chosen due to the state having the "largest biosolids problem in the country" and paying the highest for sewage removal and disposal.

"The disconnect here is that CAAN does not believe in the scientific or engineering references we have provided. They don't think it's possible, and they don't believe it's true. They say they want more proof, but it has to start somewhere and that's why we would only start with one operating line," he said.

The petition states concerns over the factory being the first of its kind in New York that would take in biosolids, or what the opposition calls "sewage sludge," and process the waste with a technique called pyrolysis. This process employs extreme temperatures to extract and "destroy PFAS, VOCs, pathogens, microplastics, and numerous other trace contaminants."

The court documents also state that the Planning Board voted in favor of retaining an expert to review the SEQR, but did not follow through, and the board proceeded with the application "without any education on these issues, outside of the applicant’s one-sided reports and communications with the Planning Board."

Member of CAAN and Moreau resident Mary Clear is named in the petition due to the proximity of the proposed factory to her home of 40 years. The biochar facility would be only 700 feet from her property line and 1,600 feet from her home on Sisson Road.

CAAN member Rojana Padron is also named as a Sisson Road resident in Moreau.

"Her home would be approximately 965 feet away from the proposed Saratoga Biochar facility. In fact, she recalls that her residence appeared on Saratoga Biochar’s plans filed with the Planning Board. Her family moved to Moreau in large part due to their desire to live among the trees and wildlife that exist in what is now their approximately 13 acres of land. She enjoys the peace and serenity of clean, fresh air living," the petition states.

The documents go on to list Padron's concern with the facility being the first in the state and the impact on odors, traffic, noise, air emissions, as well as fears of fires or explosions at the plant.

CAAN also claims the Planning Board did not set proper conditions for the facility plans to be approved, listing the following conditions as inadequate:

Impacts on air mitigated by state Department of Environmental Conservation issuance of air emissions permit and periodic third-party monitoring.

Impact on noise, odor and light mitigated by building enclosure, scrubbing, and being under negative air pressure and bio filters.

Human health — hazardous waste not received nor processed at site in accord with solid waste permit.

The organization is seeking to have the Planning Board's determinations overturned and prevent Biochar from building the facility until the plans are "properly considered by the Planning Board."

Moreau Planning Board members did not respond to requests for comment.