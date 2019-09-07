Army Major John H. Barker, who took a break from his duties as Glens Falls city attorney to go to war, was back in Glens Falls for a brief visit.
“Mr. Barker’s many friends who were given the opportunity of conversing with him during his stay here are convinced that Army life agrees with him. He appears to be in the best of health,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 10, 1917.
Barker would later organize American Legion Post 233 in Glens Falls in 1919 — a century ago.
“It’s amazing that an organization can last 100 years. It just goes from one generation of veterans to another,” said Carl Fosco, 1st vice commander of Post 233 and Warren County American Legion vice commander.
Barker, during World War I, was adjutant to Brigadier Gen. James W. Lester of Saratoga Springs for the Fifth Brigade stationed at Spartansburg, South Carolina during World War I, and in 1918 he was sent to France.
It was the second deployment in his 14 years in National Guard Company K of Glens Falls.
In 1916, also during his tenure as city attorney, Barker and other Company K members were deployed to Texas for several months to guard the southern border from bands of Mexican revolutionaries that threatened to invade the United States.
Barker continued his local legal career for another 40-some years after he returned from World War I.
Congress established the American Legion in 1919 as a national patriotic organization for veterans.
In early July 1919, Barker was appointed temporary American Legion chairman for Warren County, where posts were being organized in Glens Falls and Warrensburg.
“All former members of the service, both men and women, are requested to attend a meeting to be held at the armory next Friday night (July 25) for the purpose of organizing a local post of the American Legion. The meeting will be called to order at 8 o’clock,” The Post-Star reported on July 21, 1919.
At the July 25 meeting, 19 men signed applications — 17 from Glens Falls, one from Hudson Falls and one from Warrensburg.
The post was chartered on Sept. 8, and Barker was president and commander for the 1919-’20 fiscal year, as recruitment of new members continued.
On Sept. 18, Barker appointed H.A. Weinge, circulation manager of The Post-Star, as “a committee of one” to handle publicity, which may have led to a Sept. 22 Post-Star advertisement urging: “Service Men and Women: We’ve Stood Together! Let’s Serve Together.”
The Post-Star continued to promote the organization.
“There seems to be some misunderstanding on the part of some of the returned service men as to the status of the American Legion. A number of men are under the impression that the Legion is a military organization and that the members are at the call of the government just as though they were in military service,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 6, 1919. “That is a wrong impression. The Legion is strictly non-military and its members are not under orders of any branch of government.”
At a meeting that evening, membership crossed the 100 mark, including 30 new members since the last meeting.
Weinge was elected as Warren County delegate to the state American Legion convention to be held Oct. 11-12 at Rochester.
Nationally, the American Legion advocated for Congress to establish the U.S. Veterans Bureau, forerunner of the Department of Veterans Affairs, in 1921, and for drafting of the U.S. Flag Code in 1923.
Locally, the American Legion focused on youth baseball and raising funds to put up the Victory and Peace monument in Crandall Park in 1927.
In 1939, at its 20th anniversary, the Glens Falls post had 375 members, the most of any post between Schenectady and the Canadian border.
Today, the post has 75 members, keeping with a trend of declining membership nationwide as World War II veterans have died, Fosco said.
“We have an active post,” he said. “We do stuff. We don’t just exist.”
Veterans organizations, like many other organizations, used to be the center of community social life, but younger people are more independent, Fosco said.
“That’s where people had weddings,” he said, referring to American Legion posts. “They had funeral wakes.”
Some American Legion posts have sold buildings or been dissolved.
The Hague American Legion post, for example, has just one member, who lives in Florida.
A post keeps its charter as long as it has at least one member.
The national American Legion has a program to help revitalize posts with declining membership, including the Fort Ann post locally.
Fosco said the best way to recruit new members is through grassroots organizing, speaking with veterans you meet in everyday life.
“I’ve never had someone say ‘No,’ but they don’t always follow through (and join,)” he said.
The Glens Falls post in 1919 was among several area posts formed in the fledgling national American Legion organization.
“The American Legion boasts of a large membership already and has been in existence but a few months,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 10, 1919. “In nearly all the cities and villages in the section posts are being formed.”
A post being organized in Fort Edward needed just 15 more members to be chartered.
“Captain Dustin Everly has already received a lot of names of men who saw service and who are anxious to become affiliated with the local post.”
There also was talk of forming a post in South Glens Falls.
“One of the returned soldiers in speaking of the matter yesterday to a representative of The Post-Star said that an organization ought to be formed here and said that he had been thinking of the matter and guessed he would have to see some of the fellows and get the ball a rolling.”
Thomas F. Gowran was the first president of the Hudson Falls/Kingsbury American Legion post, which had more than 200 members, The Post-Star reported on Oct. 13, 1919.
Dr. M. A. Rogers was the first president of Liberty Post American Legion in Greenwich, The Post-Star reported on Nov. 5, 1919.
