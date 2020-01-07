Central New York killer booted from Warren County Jail

A notorious murderer from central New York who has been staying in Warren County Jail because other jailers didn't want him is getting the boot from Warren County as well.

William Wood Jr. shot and killed two people during a robbery at a Chili's restaurant outside Syracuse in September 2018. He was convicted of two counts of murder in Onondaga County Court, but federal prosecutors want to try him as well to seek the death penalty.

So Wood has remained in county jails, awaiting a federal trial, but he wore out his welcome in Onondaga County so was transferred to Broome County Jail earlier this year.

Broome County wanted him out earlier this fall after he became too much trouble for them, and former Warren County Sheriff Bud York said the U.S. Marshals Service, which finds housing for federal inmates and compensates the county with daily boarding fees, called to see if he could be moved to the Warren County jail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}