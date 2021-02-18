Centers Health Care: Most who died of COVID this winter were not vaccinated

In the outbreaks over the last two months, 40 residents at local nursing homes owned by Centers Health Care died of coronavirus, including one person who was fully vaccinated. But the majority were not vaccinated at all, either because they had declined the vaccine or because they were already sick when the vaccinators arrived.
The news offered hope that deaths will decline now that most residents have been fully vaccinated.
"Nursing home residents and staff were among the first to get vaccines when they became available. Unfortunately the surge that we saw in COVID-19 cases around the holidays came before vaccination could occur in many nursing homes, so many residents had not been fully protected," said Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones. "We have been working closely with nursing homes in Warren County to make sure we can provide as much assistance as they need for vaccination programs.”
The deaths happened as vaccine was being delivered to each home over the last six weeks, and Centers looked into every death to determine whether those who died were vaccinated.
Of the 40, one person had received both doses of the vaccine. He was a man at Washington Center. Workers did not release any other details about his health.
Another 15 residents had received their first dose of the vaccine. That provides some protection, but it was not enough. The vaccine needs two doses, and takes about two weeks to work after the second dose.
The other 24 nursing homes residents who died were not vaccinated. In some cases, they were already sick when the vaccinators arrived. In other cases, residents or their families declined to get the vaccine.
Centers tested residents regularly during outbreaks, and two residents tested positive after getting both doses of the vaccine. One of them lives at Glens Falls Center and the other lives at Washington Center. Both of them recovered.
The vaccine is expected to prevent almost all infections, and is considered particularly powerful in preventing severe illness.
But it is not effective until two weeks after the second dose, and most nursing home residents are only reaching that point now.
“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated at their first opportunity, as all studies of COVID-19 vaccines that are currently being distributed show that they cut the risk of serious illness," Jones said.
The coronavirus outbreak began at Warren Center at the end of December, before anyone was given the first dose. In the end, eight residents died. Only one had received any vaccine, and in that case only the first dose. People can’t get vaccinated while sick with coronavirus, so those who catch it in the three weeks between the doses can’t get their second dose right away. Researchers believe they may have to wait months before getting the next dose.
The impact that will have on the effectiveness of the vaccine and whether a person can get the second dose are things that are still being determined by medical experts and New York state, according to Warren County Deputy Public Health Director Pat Belden.
However, medical science is clear on one point: the vaccine itself can’t cause an outbreak.
“It is not a live vaccine and you cannot get COVID from the vaccine,” Belden said last month when asked about a case that developed after a person received their first dose. “A lot of people develop mild symptoms from the vaccine as the immune system goes to work, but they do not get COVID.”
At Glens Falls Center, an outbreak began just after most residents had their first dose of the vaccine. In the end, 10 residents died, but only four of them had received one dose of the vaccine.
At Granville Center, two people died, and neither had been vaccinated. No one at that nursing home who received both doses of the vaccine tested positive for the virus.
At Slate Valley Center in Granville, where 11 people have died, three had not received any vaccine. Eight had one dose of the vaccine. One person, who did not die, received both doses of the vaccine and tested positive for the virus later.
At Washington Center in Argyle, nine people died, including one person who had received both doses of the vaccine and two people who had received one dose. The other six were not vaccinated.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.