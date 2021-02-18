Centers Health Care: Most who died of COVID this winter were not vaccinated

The impact that will have on the effectiveness of the vaccine and whether a person can get the second dose are things that are still being determined by medical experts and New York state, according to Warren County Deputy Public Health Director Pat Belden.

However, medical science is clear on one point: the vaccine itself can’t cause an outbreak.

“It is not a live vaccine and you cannot get COVID from the vaccine,” Belden said last month when asked about a case that developed after a person received their first dose. “A lot of people develop mild symptoms from the vaccine as the immune system goes to work, but they do not get COVID.”

At Glens Falls Center, an outbreak began just after most residents had their first dose of the vaccine. In the end, 10 residents died, but only four of them had received one dose of the vaccine.

At Granville Center, two people died, and neither had been vaccinated. No one at that nursing home who received both doses of the vaccine tested positive for the virus.

At Slate Valley Center in Granville, where 11 people have died, three had not received any vaccine. Eight had one dose of the vaccine. One person, who did not die, received both doses of the vaccine and tested positive for the virus later.

At Washington Center in Argyle, nine people died, including one person who had received both doses of the vaccine and two people who had received one dose. The other six were not vaccinated.

