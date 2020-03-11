Centers bans visitors to nursing homes

No visitors will be allowed into any of the Centers Health Care facilities, Centers announced Tuesday.

The ban is to stop the spread of the new coronavirus into the nursing homes.

If a resident is near death, an exception will be made, officials said.

“Centers Health Care understands that connecting with family members is incredibly important,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz.

He urged family members to call, use email, text, Skype and other “safe avenues” for contact.

All Centers have canceled their resident trips as well. Residents will only leave their facility for medical visits of “clinical necessity,” he said.

