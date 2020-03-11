You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Centers bans visitors to nursing homes
0 comments

Centers bans visitors to nursing homes

{{featured_button_text}}
Warren Center

Warren Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Queensbury is among the local nursing homes owned by New York City-based Centers Health Care. No visitors will be allowed into any of the Centers, to stop the spread of coronavirus.

 Don Lehman file photo,

No visitors will be allowed into any of the Centers Health Care facilities, Centers announced Tuesday.

The ban is to stop the spread of the new coronavirus into the nursing homes.

If a resident is near death, an exception will be made, officials said.

“Centers Health Care understands that connecting with family members is incredibly important,” said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz.

He urged family members to call, use email, text, Skype and other “safe avenues” for contact.

All Centers have canceled their resident trips as well. Residents will only leave their facility for medical visits of “clinical necessity,” he said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News