LAKE GEORGE — A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will be available at the Caldwell-Lake George Library from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at 336 Canada St. with information about jobs available for the bureau's 2020 Census count.
This free informative session will teach more about available Census 2020 jobs.
Census Bureau recruiting assistants will be on hand to assist with filling out Census 2020 online job applications.
Registration is recommended, but not required. For further information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
