Cemetery snake fails to rattle nerves of Glens Falls wildlife rehabilitators

GLENS FALLS — Cindy Hatin heard the scanner report around 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 of a snake issue on Hope Avenue in Glens Falls, just around the corner from her house.
Little did she know when she and her husband, Don, arrived to help, they’d be met by a 2-foot rattlesnake.
“And it rattled,” she said excitedly, adding that one police officer helped corral it while a couple others were happy to stay back. “It was angry.”
The duo, who transport injured or out-of-place animals for North Country Wild Care, brought a net and a plastic container to capture the snake and Don drove it to give it to state environmental officials, Cindy Hatin said.
Cindy posted pictures of the snake in a plastic container on Facebook and said it was initially found wrapped around part of the fence at Glens Falls Cemetery at the corner of Hope Avenue and Bay Street.
She theorized that it may have gotten to Glens Falls as a “stowaway” on a truck bringing supplies to a nearby store.
The post led to another Facebook report of a rattlesnake at the base of Murray Street Hill, she said, with people thinking it, too, could have been a stowaway on a logging truck bringing wood to the Finch Paper mill.
State Department of Environmental Conservation officials say they are investigating the bizarre sighting, and the report of another dead timber rattler that had been run over by a car on Bay Street.
“Due to the long distance between Glens Falls and the nearest known wild rattlesnake population and the busy roads and streets the snakes would have to cross to reach the cemetery, DEC does not think the snakes traveled to the cemetery on their own,” wrote DEC Region 5 spokesman David Winchell in an emailed response.
The snake the Hatins helped capture died the next day, Winchell said in the statement.
They are awaiting necropsies on both snakes.
Winchell, in the statement, said the DEC is seeking any information about the snakes and is also urging people to stay away from rattlesnakes if they see them.
The snake was just the capper for a crazy couple of wildlife days for the Hatins. Cindy said three skunks near her home tried to attack neighbors during the day and sprayed both a neighbor and a dog on Tuesday and were tormenting the neighborhood again Wednesday. An Environmental Conservation officer responded Wednesday night, and Hatin said she believes the skunks were killed because they haven’t been around since.
Over the years, the Hatins have transported everything, including turkeys, skunks, doves and chickens, to rehabilitators. But last Wednesday was different.
“We caught the snake and it kind of took away the terror of the skunks,” she said with a chuckle.
Those with any information about how the snakes arrived in Hometown USA are urged to call the DEC at 1-844-336-3267.
