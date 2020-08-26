Cemetery snake fails to rattle nerves of Glens Falls wildlife rehabilitators

“Due to the long distance between Glens Falls and the nearest known wild rattlesnake population and the busy roads and streets the snakes would have to cross to reach the cemetery, DEC does not think the snakes traveled to the cemetery on their own,” wrote DEC Region 5 spokesman David Winchell in an emailed response.

The snake the Hatins helped capture died the next day, Winchell said in the statement.

They are awaiting necropsies on both snakes.

Winchell, in the statement, said the DEC is seeking any information about the snakes and is also urging people to stay away from rattlesnakes if they see them.

The snake was just the capper for a crazy couple of wildlife days for the Hatins. Cindy said three skunks near her home tried to attack neighbors during the day and sprayed both a neighbor and a dog on Tuesday and were tormenting the neighborhood again Wednesday. An Environmental Conservation officer responded Wednesday night, and Hatin said she believes the skunks were killed because they haven’t been around since.

Over the years, the Hatins have transported everything, including turkeys, skunks, doves and chickens, to rehabilitators. But last Wednesday was different.