Cemetery preservation lectures planned

FORT EDWARD — May is Preservation Month, and the Washington County Historical Society has planned a series of lectures on cemetery restoration as part of the Cronkite Lecture Series. Every Thursday in May, the society will be sponsoring a lecture, talk or demonstration concerning cemetery restoration and/or stone repair.

Brian Raymond will teach the first session on the proper way to clean headstones at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at the Kingsbury Cemetery, Route 4 in Kingsbury. Participants should arrive at 6 p.m. for orientation.

The second session features Joseph Ferrannini discussing the work he has done in cemetery restoration in the North Country. The talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 12 the Fort Edward Market on Canal Street in Fort Edward.

At the third session, Jamie Greenough will discuss the work he has done to restore cemeteries in Vermont. Greenough is hoping to form an association to help restore cemeteries in the North Country. The talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at the Fort Edward Market, 63 Canal St., Fort Edward.

The final session will be the Fourth Annual Washington County Historical Society Preservation Award Ceremony. The historical society will honor projects and people who have worked to preserve architecture and history of Washington County. The awards will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 26 at the Fort Edward Market.

The Washington County Historical Society welcomes anyone interested in cemetery preservation work or people interested in preservation projects in Washington County. The specifics will be announced closer to the presentation dates. Check the Washington County Historical Society website and Facebook pages for upcoming announcements.

