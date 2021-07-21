Celebration at Broad Street Commons disrupted by tenant with safety complaint

"I'm not here all the time, but let me tell you, the times that I am, there's domestic violence, heavy loads of drugs in the back parking,” Lopez said. “We had the baby murder."

At one point, Mayor Dan Hall pulled aside Lopez — who plans to move out of her apartment despite a yearlong lease agreement — for a conversation.

"I couldn't really talk to her, she just wanted to complain, but I told her that we would try to take a look to see what we can do and work with the developer," Hall said.

Hall acknowledged that there have been an "abnormal amount of calls" to the complex, but noted around 25% of the calls involved the same individual, who has since been relocated.

He said the Village Green apartment complex in the city also saw heavy police presence when it first opened, but has since sorted itself out.

Hall said he’s confident the building’s developers will sort through any issues in the near future, but noted a moratorium on evictions in place due to the pandemic has slowed the process of evicting any nuisance residents.

"It's a brand new project. Put 72 apartments with all these people together and things are going to happen. Hopefully we can weed it out," Hall said.