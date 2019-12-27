Celebrating the past with the promise of tomorrow during Kwanzaa

Still, with principles tied to unity and cooperation, Braggs said Kwanzaa is not just for African American people but for everyone.

“The word Kwanzaa itself comes from Kiswahili, the language of the Swahali people in Africa,” he said. “And they added the second ‘a’ to give it its own identity.”

“It also allows a commemoration of the past, especially our ancestors,” he said.

“They celebrate the creator, history, culture, and the promise of the coming year,” Braggs said.

The centerpiece of the Kwanzaa table is the lighting of the seven candles: one black in the center and three red and three green on either side of the black candle.

Braggs said that there is only one candle lit on each day of Kwanzaa and then on Jan. 1, he lights them all together.

During the celebration, Braggs invited all visitors to come up and select one of the seven principles and explain how the person would like to use that principle in the coming year. As part of the ritual, the hand is dipped into a bowl of water and the water is then cast on the self or another.