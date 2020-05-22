Celebrating Nurses: Traci DiLorenzo - *Reader's Choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: The following is our Reader's Choice and final profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Traci DiLorenzo is a mother of two and has worked as a Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for the past two years.

“I’ve been doing nursing in some way for 12 years now. I started when I was 17 years old, as a CNA, right out of high school” said DiLorenzo.

DiLorenzo worked at The Pines as a CNA for many years before she had her two children.

“I took a break when I had my kids. When I was ready to go back, I went through the LPN program, and continued directly through at SUNY Adirondack to get my RN degree. I’ve been at the hospital ever since,” said DiLorenzo.

“It’s been such a big passion in my life. Even as a little girl, I always told my parents I wanted to be a nurse. I would play pretend, pretending to be a nurse. I’m finally living up to that role, and I just love it,” she said.