Celebrating Nurses: Renee Brooks

Editor's note: The following is the ninth profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Renee Brooks got an early start to her nursing career, graduating high school with her LPN license.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be a nurse. I wanted to help people. It was kind of a no-brainer when I got into high school. I was in the top of my class, and I decided to go to BOCES instead of Regents-type things. I graduated high school with my LPN,” said Brooks.

Brooks completed the LPN program at the BOCES Saratoga Campus, then took a year off before returning to SUNY Adirondack for her Registered Nurse degree.

“I started working as an LPN while I was going to school for my RN degree at SUNY Adirondack. When I graduated as an RN, I had been working at Glens Falls Hospital for a year and was able to transition from an LPN into an RN,” said Brooks.