Celebrating Nurses: Kimberly Trapasso

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor's note: The following is the eighth profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Kim Trapasso is a Warrensburg native, and lives there still with her husband and family.

She was first drawn to nursing because of her uncle, who had cystic fibrosis.

“I wanted to do something in the healthcare field, because of my uncle. After being a respiratory therapist for a few years, I decided to go back to school to get my nursing degree. I wanted to be able to do more for my patients. I wanted to get to know them better, and be challenged in a different way,” said Trapasso.

Trapasso received her associated degree at SUNY Adirondack, then completed her Bachelors at SUNY Plattsburgh. She worked at Hudson Headwaters Health Network for many years, recently making the move to work at Glens Falls Hospital full-time.

Trapasso is very active, participating in long-distance running races and instructing indoor spin cycling.

“I have been a cycling instructor for the past year and half at Cycling Studio on Park in Warrensburg,” said Trapassa. “I like to hang out with my children, take them to the playground, go for walks, go on hikes. I love being with my family.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0