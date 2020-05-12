Celebrating Nurses: Kim Mattes

Editor's note: The following is the seventh profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
Kim Mattes moved to the Glens Falls region when she retired. But retirement just wasn’t for her.
“I found I wasn’t happy being retired. It didn’t sit well with me. So, I went back to nursing,” said Mattes.
“I spent many, many years in a trauma center in New Jersey. My other forte is emergency medicine, emergency management, and emergency preparedness. I have FEMA certifications to run incidents like what we are experiencing now with COVID-19. I oversaw a mobile ER when Hurricane Sandy happened. I did H1N1 prep, set up for tents. SARS. Swine Flu. Ebola. All of that. So yes, I feel I am very well prepared for this situation. Not happy with it, but prepared for it,” said Mattes.
Mattes is now an RN for Warren County Health Services, and cares for people in their homes.
“I love being part of this type of nursing. It is very rewarding to me to see my patients comfortable and feeling better in their own homes. I’m able to help put them at ease, feel better. I’m able to give them the education and tools they need to express how they feel to their doctors and caregivers. Every patient should be able to advocate for themselves, and I should be able to advocate for them,” she said.
Mattes got her RN degree from Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey. She went on to get her BSN at Ramapo College of New Jersey.
“I would never have thought in all my years of nursing that I would have received so much satisfaction from being in a patient’s home with them. I’m the proverbial adrenaline junkie. But this is a different kind of rewarding, and that’s what makes me continue to do what I’m doing,” said Mattes.
“My feelings for nursing are, we need to remember the art. The art is in caring. Knowledge comes with experience, the art comes with the heart,” she said.
In her free time, Mattes enjoys hanging out with her friends, trying out new foods at new restaurants, supporting local businesses, playing with her dog, walking, and visiting the lake when she’s able. She also enjoys wine-tasting.
“Nursing is that frontline. Nursing is the reason people are alive. Nursing is what we do to help. I don’t think there could be a better profession. I really don’t. I am wholeheartedly a nurse. I am always and will always be, a nurse.”
