Celebrating Nurses: Kim Mattes

Editor's note: The following is the seventh profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Kim Mattes moved to the Glens Falls region when she retired. But retirement just wasn’t for her.

“I found I wasn’t happy being retired. It didn’t sit well with me. So, I went back to nursing,” said Mattes.

“I spent many, many years in a trauma center in New Jersey. My other forte is emergency medicine, emergency management, and emergency preparedness. I have FEMA certifications to run incidents like what we are experiencing now with COVID-19. I oversaw a mobile ER when Hurricane Sandy happened. I did H1N1 prep, set up for tents. SARS. Swine Flu. Ebola. All of that. So yes, I feel I am very well prepared for this situation. Not happy with it, but prepared for it,” said Mattes.

Mattes is now an RN for Warren County Health Services, and cares for people in their homes.