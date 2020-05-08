Celebrating Nurses: Katie Fowler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: The following is the sixth profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Katie Fowler began her adult life thinking she wanted to be a dentist. Everything changed she started working in an assisted living facility to pay the bills.

“I went to Saint Michael’s College and got a degree in Biology. I started working at a nursing home, in the Alzheimer’s ward, to start paying my student loans. I just fell in love with taking care of people. It fit me instantly and I knew it was what I was meant to do,” said Fowler.

Fowler moved back home from Vermont and got her nursing degree at SUNY Adirondack. She worked for a year and a half at Albany Med in the Trauma Surgical Unity, then moved back to Glens Falls Hospital as the commute began to wear on her.

“I worked in the ICU of Glens Falls Hospital for four years. While I was there, I got my master’s in nursing education. I also got certified in critical care nursing. Two and a half years ago, I became the Clinical Nurse Educator for the ICU at Glens Falls Hospital,” said Fowler.