Celebrating Nurses: Jennifer Hogan

Editor's note: The following is the fifth profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Jennifer Hogan has been described as passionate about her work, an amazing nurse and being the first to offer a hand to those in need.

“I started working as a nurses’ aide at Saratoga Hospital many years ago. I wanted to take it a step further, so I continued my education and became a Registered Nurse,” she said.

Hogan works for the pediatric office of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, as a Pediatric Care Manager. In her current role, she coordinates care for high-risk, high-need children who may have experienced trauma and often have comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease and other illness. Care is coordinated with families, parents, other providers and other nurses.

“I like being able to help people who aren’t able to help themselves yet. I like helping them get the knowledge and skills they need to keep themselves and their family safe and healthy,” said Hogan.