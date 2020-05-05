Celebrating Nurses: Jennifer Hogan

Editor's note: The following is the fifth profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
Jennifer Hogan has been described as passionate about her work, an amazing nurse and being the first to offer a hand to those in need.
“I started working as a nurses’ aide at Saratoga Hospital many years ago. I wanted to take it a step further, so I continued my education and became a Registered Nurse,” she said.
Hogan works for the pediatric office of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, as a Pediatric Care Manager. In her current role, she coordinates care for high-risk, high-need children who may have experienced trauma and often have comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease and other illness. Care is coordinated with families, parents, other providers and other nurses.
“I like being able to help people who aren’t able to help themselves yet. I like helping them get the knowledge and skills they need to keep themselves and their family safe and healthy,” said Hogan.
Hogan lives in Greenwich. She is an EMT and firefighter at the Greenwich Firehouse 12834. She participates regularly in the GFD Fit for Duty 5K Run/Walk for the fire department.
“I have a wonderful husband and three great kids,” she said. “I’ve been married for 25 years, and a nurse for 23 of those.”
“When I have free time, I like to spend time with my family and friends. We’re all involved with the fire department. like spending time with the people I love,” she said.
In this Series
Celebrating Nurses
-
Celebrating Nurses: Abby Bayer-Pratt
-
Updated
Celebrating Nurses: Caitlyn Johnson
-
Updated
Celebrating Nurses: Gavin Seabury
- 10 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.