Celebrating Nurses: Heidi Lleras

Editor's note: The following is the fourth profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
Heidi Llaras is a Hudson Falls native. She continues to live and work in the town she loves.
“I was a nurses’ aide right out of high school, for about 8 years. I’ve been an RN since 2007. I’ve worked at Fort Hudson the whole entire time. In fact, they paid for me to go to school,” said Lleras.
Lleras works on the rehab floor of Fort Hudson, and knew she wanted to be a nurse at that particular facility from the time she was a young child.
“My sister did a summer program at Fort Hudson. My family went to visit her during the program. I was about 12 years old. I knew immediately, from the moment I got there, that that is what I wanted to do,” said Lleras.
Lleras finds satisfaction in helping people on the rehab floor reach independence. Though it is often bittersweet to say goodbye to the patients she works so hard to help, Lleras enjoys seeing the tangible results of the hard work they put in together.
There is a large educational component to Lleras’ work, both with patients and their families.
“I really like helping people. I like the feeling I get when they say to me, ‘Thank God you’re here!’ I really enjoy the rehab floor because I’m able to teach my patients to go home. I’m able to watch them get better, and get back to living how they want to live. That’s the best part,” said Lleras.
“It sounds crazy, but I also really love doing wound care. It’s my favorite thing to do on the rehab floor,” she laughed.
When she’s not working, Lleras enjoys being outdoors and active, and spending time with her boyfriend, two dogs and cat.
“I love to ski. That’s my favorite thing to do. I also love to go hiking, kayaking, anything outdoors.”
