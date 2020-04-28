Celebrating Nurses: Gavin Seabury

Editor's note: The following is the third profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
Gavin Seabury was born and raised in Glens Falls, and currently lives Downtown with his wife and their cat.
“I come from a long family line of medical personnel, including my paternal grandmother who was an RN, my father who is a former ER technician, and my brother who is currently an operating room RN,” said Seabury.
“Growing up, I was enthralled with stories from my father about his time in ER medicine,” he said. “When I began looking at a career change in my late 20’s, it was a combination of his stories, encouragement from a close friend, and career advice from Hudson Mohawk AHEC that led me to consider a field in medicine. I was drawn to the field of nursing with its mix of science and humanity, allowing me to give back to society. I love the day-to-day interactions with the members of our community while helping to heal them.”
Seabury studied Nursing at SUNY Adirondack.
“It’s a fantastic school with amazing nursing instructors and staff,” he said.
Seabury has worked at Glens Falls Hospital for three years. He transitioned to the Emergency Room last summer, and recently became certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support.
When he’s not working, Seabury enjoys being outside and active.
“Depending on the season, you’ll find me cycling, hiking, touring craft breweries in the Northeast, and attending living history events,” he said.
