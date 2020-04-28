Celebrating Nurses: Gavin Seabury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: The following is the third profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Gavin Seabury was born and raised in Glens Falls, and currently lives Downtown with his wife and their cat.

“I come from a long family line of medical personnel, including my paternal grandmother who was an RN, my father who is a former ER technician, and my brother who is currently an operating room RN,” said Seabury.