Celebrating Nurses: Caitlyn Johnson

Editor's note: The following is the second profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
Caitlyn Johnson’s grandmother inspired her at a young age to become a nurse.
“Nursing is something I always wanted to pursue. My nan was a nurse, and she was always someone I wanted to emulate,” said Johnson.
“I started off as a CNA for a little while, then became an LPN in 2008. I worked at the hospital for a couple years, then I took a break from nursing and worked at Finch Pruyn for 7 years. For a long time, being an RN felt like it was unattainable, with going to school and working full time. Then I decided to just do it—to go for it,” she said.
Johnson credits her family and fiancé with helping her finish the rigorous program.
“I ultimately left Finch Pruyn to focus on the nursing program full-time. It was a wonderful program. My family was very supportive. My fiancé helped me get through. I graduated last May and have been working at the Broad Street Urgent Care Center for Hudson Headwaters since then,” she said.
“I’m fortunate in that I have a great group of people who I work with there. Obviously, the current situation with the COVID-19 crisis has been challenging, but we have a great group. Very supportive. I wouldn’t want to go through this with anyone else,” said Johnson.
Johnson enjoys fitness and cooking, with health and self-care in mind.
“In my free time, I really like to run,” said Johnson. “I do it for my mental health and sanity. I also love cooking. My fiancé and I are always cooking up different appetizers and dishes. We like having family over. I have a very close family, and I love getting together with them.”
