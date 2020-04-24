Celebrating Nurses: Caitlyn Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: The following is the second profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

Caitlyn Johnson’s grandmother inspired her at a young age to become a nurse.

“Nursing is something I always wanted to pursue. My nan was a nurse, and she was always someone I wanted to emulate,” said Johnson.

“I started off as a CNA for a little while, then became an LPN in 2008. I worked at the hospital for a couple years, then I took a break from nursing and worked at Finch Pruyn for 7 years. For a long time, being an RN felt like it was unattainable, with going to school and working full time. Then I decided to just do it—to go for it,” she said.

Johnson credits her family and fiancé with helping her finish the rigorous program.