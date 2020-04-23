Celebrating Nurses: Abby Bayer-Pratt

She works for Tidepool, a California-based nonprofit. The company uses software to pool data for people with diabetes from multiple sources and devices, into one set of metrics for the use to interpret in one place.

“The technology is not brand specific — it’s device-agnostic. You can have devices from several manufacturers, which many of us do. You can upload metrics from various devices into one graph, one profile, one report — and get the data in a meaningful way,” said Bayer-Pratt.

Tidepool is one of only two organizations that allow users to do this. The company is also developing an app to create a closed-loop system with insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors, that can be controlled directly from a smartphone.

“A large component of my job is education,” she said. “We’re trying to change the support model. We’re creating a system that empowers patients to feel educated first. I can come in and do things for you as a nurse. But doesn’t it give you better long-term outcome if I teach you how to do those things yourself? That’s what we do as the support team. We want people to take control of their health.”