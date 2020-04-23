Celebrating Nurses: Abby Bayer-Pratt

Editor's note: The following is the first profile from The Post-Star's Celebrating Nurses campaign. Celebrating Nurses is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 nurses from our region who were nominated by our readers for their dedication of going above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
“It started when I was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes when I was 10 years old," Abby Bayer-Pratt said.
Bayer-Pratt initially studied Biology at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, initially thinking she would be a math or science teacher.
“Going into my senior year at St. Mike’s, I was looking for a job that was a little more meaningful than retail, which is where I was working before. I applied at Clara Barton Camp, the camp for girls with Type-1 Diabetes in Massachusetts,” she said.
Bayer-Pratt worked at the camp the summer of 2008 as a counselor.
“I really, really enjoyed helping these kids learn about their diabetes, and how to live with it, and how to live a regular life while having diabetes. It clicked with me that I was good at it and that I liked it. It felt like the right path for me,” she said.
Bayer-Pratt got her associate's degree from SUNY Adirondack, and her BSN from the University of Vermont.
She works for Tidepool, a California-based nonprofit. The company uses software to pool data for people with diabetes from multiple sources and devices, into one set of metrics for the use to interpret in one place.
“The technology is not brand specific — it’s device-agnostic. You can have devices from several manufacturers, which many of us do. You can upload metrics from various devices into one graph, one profile, one report — and get the data in a meaningful way,” said Bayer-Pratt.
Tidepool is one of only two organizations that allow users to do this. The company is also developing an app to create a closed-loop system with insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors, that can be controlled directly from a smartphone.
“A large component of my job is education,” she said. “We’re trying to change the support model. We’re creating a system that empowers patients to feel educated first. I can come in and do things for you as a nurse. But doesn’t it give you better long-term outcome if I teach you how to do those things yourself? That’s what we do as the support team. We want people to take control of their health.”
Bayer-Pratt is celebrating one year of marriage. In her free time, she does a lot of yoga, and enjoys goes to the YMCA. She and her husband enjoy hiking in the summertime, when the snow is gone. She crochets and reads.
“If I’m going to do something, I want it to be physical fitness where I get something out of it, or I want to be home by myself,” she chuckled.
