Advance reservations required.
The honorees will be awarded on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at SUNY Adirondack in the Northwest Bay Conference Center located in Adirondack Hall.
Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be a buffet with open seating and will start at noon.
Awards Presentation will start around 1 p.m.
* ADVANCE RESERVATIONS ONLY *
Congratulations to the 2019 award honorees:
- Jeff Allen, All-en Entertainment
- Kate Austin-Avon, Advokate, LLC
- Jocelyn Blanchard, Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center
- Margaret DeVries, WAIT House
- Megan Diehl, SUNY Adirondack – Culinary Arts Dept.
- Adam Feldman, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties
- Jacqueline Foster, The Baywood Center
- Jennifer Frigolette, Glens Falls Hospital
- Amie Gonzales, Hunt Companies, Inc.
- M. Luke Kelly, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
- Alina Kindron, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
- James McReynolds, Adirondack Pub & Brewery
- Andrew Paolano, Community, Work & Independence
- Michael Plank, Underwood Park Crossfit
- Mike Romanowski, Kelley Services
- Nicholas Taylor, Jr., Taylor & Leonard Insurance & Financial Services
- Andrew Terry, Queensbury Union Free School District
- Michele DeRossi Vidarte, Lake George Land Conservancy
- Robin Wadleigh, Whittemore, Down & Ricciardelli, LLP
- John Wright, Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart, & Rhodes, P.C.
JUDGES:
The Post-Star 2019 20 Under 40 honorees were selected by a committee of prominent community leaders:
