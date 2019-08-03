{{featured_button_text}}
20 Under 40 logo

Advance reservations required.

The honorees will be awarded on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at SUNY Adirondack in the Northwest Bay Conference Center located in Adirondack Hall.

Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be a buffet with open seating and will start at noon.

Awards Presentation will start around 1 p.m.

* ADVANCE RESERVATIONS ONLY *     

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A RESERVATION

Congratulations to the 2019 award honorees:

  • Jeff Allen, All-en Entertainment
  • Kate Austin-Avon, Advokate, LLC
  • Jocelyn Blanchard, Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center
  • Margaret DeVries, WAIT House
  • Megan Diehl, SUNY Adirondack – Culinary Arts Dept.
  • Adam Feldman, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties
  • Jacqueline Foster, The Baywood Center
  • Jennifer Frigolette, Glens Falls Hospital
  • Amie Gonzales, Hunt Companies, Inc.
  • M. Luke Kelly, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
  • Alina Kindron, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
  • James McReynolds, Adirondack Pub & Brewery
  • Andrew Paolano, Community, Work & Independence
  • Michael Plank, Underwood Park Crossfit
  • Mike Romanowski, Kelley Services
  • Nicholas Taylor, Jr., Taylor & Leonard Insurance & Financial Services
  • Andrew Terry, Queensbury Union Free School District
  • Michele DeRossi Vidarte, Lake George Land Conservancy
  • Robin Wadleigh, Whittemore, Down & Ricciardelli, LLP
  • John Wright, Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart, & Rhodes, P.C.

JUDGES:  

The Post-Star 2019 20 Under 40 honorees were selected by a committee of prominent community leaders:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Load comments